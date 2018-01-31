  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CALIFORNIA

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo endorses former LA mayor for governor

EMBED </>More Videos

A mutual desire to create more affordable housing and housing for the homeless has influenced San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to break rank with other Bay Area mayors by endorsing former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the Governor's race. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A mutual desire to create more affordable housing and housing for the homeless has influenced San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to break rank with other Bay Area mayors by endorsing former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the November 2018 Governor's race.

The announcement was made at a dedication ceremony for a new 16-person veterans housing complex in San Jose on Wednesday. The two mayors share ambitious goals to address the housing crisis. Mayor Liccardo is planning to build 25,000 homes (10,000 affordable) in the next five years. Villaraigosa has a plan to build 3.5 million new homes by 2025.

The endorsement might be seen as a blow to frontrunner candidate, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom many presumed would have a lock on Bay Area endorsements. Newsom already has the support of the mayors of Oakland, Richmond and Berkeley, as well as the late and the interim mayor of San Francisco.
"I don't think anyone has a lockhold on any part of the state," Villaraigosa responded when ABC7 News asked about Newsom not getting Liccardo's endorsement. "People aren't focused on a selection yet. I don't have a lockhold on Southern California," he added.

Mayor Liccardo said, "We need a real partner in Sacramento, and Antonio Villaraigosa knows how to run a city. He clearly has the experience as a big city mayor in L.A. He has done this. He's proven he has bold leadership, and we need his ideas."

While the election is not until November, candidate forums and individual appearances are underway. The Spanish language network Univision broadcast a forum last week. Four Democrats so far are running for Governor: John Chiang, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa. Three Republicans are running: Travis Allen, John Cox and Doug Ose. Libertarian Zoltan Istvan is also running.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssam liccardocaliforniagovernorstate politicsaffordable housinghousingSan JoseLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
More california
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video