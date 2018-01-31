Morgan Hill coach accused of sexually assaulting minor arrested

Morgan Hill police officers arrested a coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor he met through coaching.During the investigation, officials learned Marcial Gonzalez Jr., 27. was currently employed as a youth soccer coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose since November of 2017. He is also currently employed as a soccer coach at South Valley Junior High in Gilroy.Gonzalez had previously worked as a coach for Sentinal Soccer Club, as a Junior Varsity Boys soccer coach at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill between October 2015 through February of 2016 and as a local Lyft driver.Officials said the sexual assault occurred at a private residence in Morgan Hill and did not occur on school grounds.With Gonzalez' association to youth through coaching, Morgan Hill police is seeking information to determine if there are other victims or witnesses.Police are asking anyone with information about this case or others to call the Morgan Hill Police Department 408-779-2101 or Detective Burdick at 669-253-4960.