REAL ESTATE

What will $3,300 rent get you in San Francisco right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Read on for the listings.

997 14th St. (Duboce Triangle)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 997 14th St. In the bright condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage space. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3322 Buchanan St., #209 (Marina)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3322 Buchanan St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, great closet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

4120 22nd St., (Noe Valley)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4120 22nd St., which is going for $3,300 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

401 30th St. (Glen Park)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 30th St. It's listed for $3,300 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and additional storage space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

391 29th St., #4 (Noe Valley)




Located at 391 29th St., here's a 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/ month. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and additional storage space. Pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
