5 of the hottest deals in San Francisco

We all know that San Francisco is an expensive city to live in, but there are ways to make the most of your days in the Bay without breaking the bank.From discounted tickets to a silent disco/beer pong party to a package of classes at a climbing gym, take a look at how you can still have fun on a budget, thanks to deals site Groupon.After a long work week, head over to Royal Thai Spa in Fisherman's Wharf for a relaxing afternoon. At the spa, you can expect to get a Thai massage, "which incorporates stretching and deep massage performed on the floor," along with additional "modalities that draw on aromatherapy and hot stones."A relax spa package, which includes a 30-minute foot reflexology massage, an hour-long deep tissue aromatherapy massage and 30-minutes inside the infrared sauna, is on sale for $105 (a discount from $189). A revive spa package, which includes a 30-minute foot massage, a 60-minute deep tissue hot stone massage and 30-minutes inside the infrared sauna, originally $199, is on sale for $110.Additionally, the awaken spa package, which includes a 30-minute foot massage, an hour-long deep-tissue island-style aromatherapy massage and 30-minutes inside the infrared sauna, normally $199, is also on sale for $110.If you're feeling nostalgic for your college days, then make your way over to Score Bar & Lounge in North Beach this Saturday for a night of silent clubbing. According to the business, attendees will be given a pair of wireless headphones "that allows them to control and tune into one of three DJs spinning tracks, indicated by a blue, red, or green LED light, which lets revelers know which DJ fellow club-goers are listening and dancing to." At the party, you'll be able to listen to different tunes, dance and play beer pong from 10pm to 1:30am.You can get two general admission tickets to this Saturday's party, normally $35.78, for $15. Additionally, two general admission tickets to the parties on March 3rd and April 7th, are also on sale for $15.Substitute your normal night of Netflix for some laser-shooting action over at Pier 39. At the venue, visitors will get to experience the theater's 3D effects, which allow riders to "experience the illusion of roller coaster motion as they take aim at its screens, vanquishing armies of digital zombies, cowboys, or aliens. "You can get two tickets for an interactive laser-shooting ride, normally $24, for $15.50. Additionally, for a limited time, you can get tickets for four people, originally $48, for $28.Stay active by taking advantage of a deal at Planet Granite, which opened in 1994 as one of the first climbing gyms in the country. According to the business, "each gym features a diverse array of climbing resources," including 25,000-square-feet of "climbable surfaces that include "top out bouldering areas to 50-foot walls."A week-long package for one person, normally $94, is on sale for $44, while a month-long package, normally $191, is on sale for $109. For the couples that like to work out together, there is a week-long package for two people, originally $188, for $74, or a month-long package, originally $382, on sale for $159.For something a bit more relaxing, check out Mission Yoga, which has been around since 2001 and was "voted Best of the Bay by theand Best of SF by." The studio offers various types of classes, including Bikram Yoga and "several variations of Hot Yoga, including a 60-minute express, an intermediate, a silent class and one with curated music." Additionally, the studio boasts two Samadhi Float Tanks, in which guests unwind as they "lie weightless in a pool of skin-temperature saline solution, with no lights and no sounds."You can get one month of unlimited yoga, originally $150, for $59. A 60-minute or 90-minute float session for one, normally $99 and $129, respectively, are available for $45 and $59. Float enthusiasts can also opt for two hour-long float sessions, normally $198, for $89 or two 90-minute sessions, normally $258, for $115.---