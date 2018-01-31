  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Service animals in flight continue to ruffle feathers

EMBED </>More Videos

The emotional support peacock recently turned away from a United Airlines flight is only the latest example of all matter of animals that have been traveling by air as "comfort animals." (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The emotional support peacock recently turned away from a United Airlines flight is only the latest example of all matter of animals that have been traveling by air as "comfort animals."

A rabbit, a duck, a pig -- even an albino hedgehog have all been spotted in the cabin.

The abuse of the Emotional Service Animal (ESA) program leads Delta Airlines to announce a new policy that will require owners to provide more proof of their service animal's qualifications as well as health documents 48 hours in advance.

The move is not sitting well with disability advocates in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight

The President of Golden State Guide Dog Handlers, Inc., Alice Turner, told ABC7 News the new policy is being contested by all of the major guide dog school programs as well as guide dog handlers.

"Although we know that fake service animals traveling is a nightmare for all involved, including passengers with trained service dogs, the policy of requiring a health certificate 48 hours before traveling is unlawful and not practical. CEOs from the major guide dog school programs nationwide have offered to meet with Delta to come up with a fair and practical policy. If airlines followed the ADA guidelines for what is legal for a service animal than we would not be in this horrible situation of traveling with fake service animals of all types," Turner wrote in an email.

The director of the Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University agrees that the Delta policy will only create more red tape for legitimate service dog owners.

But, she believes there are many types of animals that provide all kinds of support for people; support that others might not understand.

Catherine Kudlick said only the absurd stories about outrageous animals make the headlines but you never hear stories about the people with disabilities who are wrongfully refused entry to places because of their service animal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsairplaneairline industrytraveltravel tipslawspetpet careservice animalSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video