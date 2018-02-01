  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COFFEE

Coffee sold in California may soon come with cancer warning

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge is expected to rule soon on whether coffee sold in California should come with a cancer warning

LOS ANGELES --
A judge is expected to rule soon on whether coffee sold in California should come with a cancer warning.

RELATED: Starbucks rolling out new non-alcoholic whiskey-flavored coffee

A nonprofit group is suing several companies that sell coffee, including Starbucks, coffee distributors and retailers.
It says coffee companies violated state law requiring them to warn consumers about a chemical in the roasting process that may cause cancer.

RELATED: New studies link coffee drinking to lower risk of dying

Attorneys for about 90 companies acknowledge the chemical is present but say it's at harmless levels and is outweighed by the benefits of drinking coffee.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about coffee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcoffeecancerwarninglegalfoodu.s. & worldcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
Oakland coffee shop receives mixed reaction over anti-police stance
Oakland coffee shop not playing nice with cops
More coffee
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video