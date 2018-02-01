  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MOVIE NEWS

Octavia Spencer to buy out theater for 'Black Panther' screening for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown is on for the latest movie from the Marvel Universe. "Blank Panther" debuts this month and it looks like one Hollywood star is going to help deserving children see it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The countdown is on for the latest movie from the Marvel Universe. "Blank Panther" debuts this month and it looks like one Hollywood star is going to help deserving children see it.

Actress Octavia Spencer says she will be in Mississippi when the movie opens, but she won't be watching it alone.
VIDEO: Official Marvel's 'Black Panther' trailer

The Academy Award winner posted a special message on Instagram saying, "I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero."


"Black Panther" is the first superhero movie in years starring a black lead character.

It opens nationwide on February 16, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

Click here for more videos and stories about movie news.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityhollywoodmoviemovie newsu.s. & worlddistractionchildren
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch the new 'Black Panther' trailer
MOVIE NEWS
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
SPONSORED: Why Hollywood loves Greater Palm Springs
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More movie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video