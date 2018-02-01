Octavia Spencer to buy out theater for 'Black Panther' screening for kids

The countdown is on for the latest movie from the Marvel Universe. "Blank Panther" debuts this month and it looks like one Hollywood star is going to help deserving children see it.Actress Octavia Spencer says she will be in Mississippi when the movie opens, but she won't be watching it alone.The Academy Award winner posted a special message on Instagram saying, "I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.""Black Panther" is the first superhero movie in years starring a black lead character.It opens nationwide on February 16, 2018.Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.