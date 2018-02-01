An officer with @ACSOSheriffs managed to shoot at suspect as he was rammed on his motorcycle. I counted 6 bullet holes including the one that struck the radiator. Suspect dumped SUV and ran off. pic.twitter.com/EHKIzjRgfw — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 1, 2018

A high school and a preschool in Hayward were on lockdown while @ACSOSheriffs looked for man who tried to ram officer with a stolen SUV. pic.twitter.com/ip7sjD76Xi — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 1, 2018

West A St. and Arbor Ave. in Hayward. Detective told me their officer who was involved in the shooting is doing ok. Search is on for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/59TYfsAi8I — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 1, 2018

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a stolen SUV who rammed an officer during a routine stop in Hayward on Thursday.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.The sheriff's deputy was on his motorcycle and managed to fire a few rounds in the direction of the driver, but it's not clear if the suspect was shot.The officer is with the Alameda County Sherriff's Office and was on his motorcycle. He was doing some radar enforcement and when he tried to pull over the driver of the SUV, the suspect refused to stop.The sheriff's office said he then rammed the officer."We're very thankful that he's OK. He was literally rammed and dragged on the motorcycle like a ragdoll," said Sgt. Ray Kelly.The officer then fired several rounds, hitting the SUV. The suspect then took off and was able to drive about a mile to another neighborhood, where he dumped the stolen SUV and ran off.It was later found, thanks to the CHP helicopter that spotted it from above. When the SUV was taken away, there were no visible signs of blood on the ground.The SUV was abandoned in front of a man's home. He told ABC7 News that they're all afraid because of what happened.While they were looking for him, two nearby schools, a high school and a preschool -- both on Royal Avenue -- were on lockdown."There was an announcement that we were on lockdown. It wasn't a drill, that was it," said high school student David Buchanan.When asked if there were concerns at the time, Buchanan said that there weren't really any and he hopes police stay on top of everthing.This happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. All of the high school students and preschool kids were inside and remained there for several hours.