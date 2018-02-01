  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DEPORTATION

Father of six faces deportation

EMBED </>More Videos

A father of 6 is facing deportation after being detained in Florida. (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A father of six is facing deportation after being detained in Florida.

Luis Blanco, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday, while a crowd of rabbis, priests, pastors and immigration organizations gathered outside to sing and pray for Blanco.

RELATED: Detroit dad, 39, deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

On the outside, you wouldn't know this might be the last time he'll see his family on American soil, "Honestly I didn't sleep well. It's a very difficult day. It's a day where a big decision will be made and I'm not sure how it's going to end," said Blanco.

Blanco, who has lived in Plant City for two decades was deported in 1998 and reentered illegally to find work.

RELATED: Deportation fears strike Vietnamese community in San Jose

Blanco has six American-born children and a seventh on the way and is the sole breadwinner for the family.

An ICE spokesperson told WFTS-TV that they don't make exemptions for people who are in the country illegally.

Daniela Hogue, Blanco's lawyer said "It's very likely that he will be deported. I doubt that they are taking into consideration the humanitarian factors."

Click here for a look at our most recent stories and videos about immigration and immigration reform.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationdeportationICEu.s. & worldFlorida
DEPORTATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Homeland Security responds after ICE spokesman for SF resigns
Hundreds of students march in San Jose to call for change in Congress
ICE confirms 232 arrests during NorCal operation
SF pouring more money to defend detained undocumented immigrants
More deportation
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video