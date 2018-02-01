  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cathedral Hill, Right Now

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Cathedral Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Cathedral Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

601 Van Ness Ave., #628




Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio condo, located at 601 Van Ness Ave., is 6.3 percent less than the $2,448 / month median rent for a studio in Cathedral Hill.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, a wall bed and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

1755 Pine St., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 1755 Pine St., is listed for $2,445 / month. In the sunny unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

828 Franklin St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 828 Franklin St., which is going for $2,595 / month. The building offers outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)

1700 Octavia St., #306




Listed at $2,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 Octavia St. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't permitted. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos