FOOD & DRINK

6 Valentine's Day Dinners In San Francisco

By Hoodline
Valentine's Day is approaching, but there's still time to make a plan for what could be one of the most romantic meals of the year.

Pesce e Riso (1224 Grant Ave.) North Beach

Pesce e Riso--a Japanese-Italian fusion spot that debuted last summer--is offering a six-course Valentine's Day meal, which includes a dish to share with your sweetheart.

Photo: Manon E./Yelp

According to the restaurant's web site, "chef and owner Joe Lin creatively weaves together Italian and Japanese culinary traditions by building on the elements that unite them: simplicity and quality."

The meal begins with fresh oysters, followed by a winter salad. Diners can then choose between halibut carpaccio or tuna tartare and select a featured seafood and rice dish to share. Next, a tri tip dish or winter harvest saute, followed by affogato for dessert.

This prix fixe meal runs $65 per person and features an optional wine pairing for an additional charge.

Book a reservation here.

Jardiniere. | Photo: Robert B./Yelp

Jardiniere (300 Grove St.) Hayes Valley

Hayes Valley's Jardiniere is offering a five-course prix fixe meal at $175 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $65.

Helmed by chef Traci Des Jardins, the restaurant prepares local ingredients using French techniques to turn out plates with "a San Francisco sensibility."

On the 14th, expect to see dishes like scallop boudin with pommes paillasson, creme fraiche and caviar; stuffed quail with Charleston gold rice, foie gras, perigord truffle, and rooftop honey; and milk chocolate mousse with salted corn bread and caramel for dessert.

Reservations for the evening can be made here.

Photo: The Commissary/Yelp
The Commissary (101 Montgomery St.) Presidio

The Commissary--located in a former mess hall in the Presidio's Montgomery St. barracks--is serving a Spanish-influenced, California-style prix fixe six-course meal to celebrate the patron saint of those who have found their soulmate.

Consisting largely of communal tables made of salvaged Douglas Fir and appointed with lighting fixtures that once illuminated an Army gymnasium, The Commissary is also a Traci Des Jardins restaurant.

The menu, prepared by Top Chef contestant chef Rogelio Garcia, features red velvet blinis and caviar, cured hiramasa (yellowtail) with pomelo and dill, Norwegian halibut with olives and Meyer lemon, braised oxtail with chocolate pasta and watercress; veal loin, smoked veal sausage, and huckleberries; and chocolate souffle for two.

The cost is $125 per person with an additional $50 for wine pairings. (You can take a look at the menu here.)

Reserve a table at The Commissary here.

EPIC Steak. | Photo: Nik T./Yelp

EPIC Steak (369 The Embarcadero) Embarcadero

In addition to serving up its regular fare, EPIC Steak--known for its stunning waterfront views--is also offering a few specials for the lover's holiday.

At its waterside location near the Bay Bridge, the restaurant's fireplace and wood-burning grill may help fan the flames of romance.

On the 14th, look for menu additions like kampachi crudo, petrale sole, and mesquite-grilled ribeye. Each guest will receive a TBD amuse-bouche to start their meal.

You can book a reservation by visiting here.

Oysters at Waterbar. | Photo: Frank H./Yelp
Waterbar (399 The Embarcadero) Embarcadero

EPIC Steak's sister restaurant and next-door neighbor, Waterbar, is also offering a four-course Valentine's Day dinner menu.

The restaurant's panoramic views include the Cupid's Span sculpture, Treasure Island, the Bay Bridge, and ships that pass in the night.

For the prix fixe meal, look for oysters to start, along with "some of the restaurant's finest seafood entrees and many of their beloved upscale dishes," according to a press release from the eatery.

Book a reservation at Waterbar here.

Photo: Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo Meat Co. (1998 Polk St.) Russian Hill

And if staying in is your thing, Belcampo Meat Co. has you covered.

This Valentine's Day, Belcampo is offering a four-course "Tenderloin for Two" meal kit.

Customers can snack on charcuterie before browsing the instructions and prepping their meal: a ready-to-go salad, beef tenderloin with broccolini, rainbow baby carrots, and "peewee" potatoes.

Rounding out the romantic home-cooked dinner are chocolates, strawberries, and a bottle each of sparkling and red wine.

The meal for two costs $149 and orders can be placed in-store or over the phone, with pickup available from any Belcampo location February 12-14th.

Hoodline did not/will not receive any compensation for selecting these restaurants.
