GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Report: LeBron James would listen to Warriors if max slot is available

Basketball star LeBron James a Golden State Warrior? A new report says James is open to the possibility for the right price. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Basketball star LeBron James a Golden State Warrior? A new report says the Cleveland Cavaliers star is open to the possibility for the right price.


League sources tell our sister network ESPN that if the Golden State Warriors can create a max salary slot this offseason, James would be open to meeting with the defending NBA champions to talk about joining the team.

Apparently James really respects the team's winning culture.

But the Warriors would probably have to get rid of some of it's more popular players and others might need to take a pay cut to free up enough money to sign James.

Right now, there's no indication that the Warriors are doing that. But speculation still continues.

James is expected to become a free agent this offseason - meaning he'd be available to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign with another team.

Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersu.s. & worldNBAbasketballOakland
