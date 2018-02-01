Toyota recalling 645K vehicles
Toyota is recalling about 645,000 vehicles worldwide, to fix an electrical problem. The company says the issue could prevent airbags from inflating during a crash.
Recalled vehicles include some Toyota Prius, Lexus RX and NX SUVs, as well as several other models manufactured May 2015 - March 2016.
The automaker will start alerting drivers late next Month. Dealers will replace a part in the vehicle at no cost for affected drivers.
Passport prices rising soon
Now may be a good time to finally apply for that passport - before prices go up.
USA Today reports costs for a passport will rise $10 starting on April 2. That will make a passport $145 for adult first-time applicants, and $115 for children under 16.
Passport cards, which are valid for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda, will also increase $10.
The change in price does not impact passport renewals.
Equifax is #1 most hated company
The results are in, and credit reporting bureau Equifax ranked number one in a new list of most hated companies.
Financial analytics site 24/7 Wall Street considered factors like customer service, employee satisfaction, and financial performance to compile the list.
The site mentioned the major data breach, as well as how the company handled the fallout, as reasons Equifax made the top spot.
Several Bay Area companies also appeared on the most hated list. Electronic Arts, or EA, came in at number 5 because of the company's propensity to buy out competitors.
Wells Fargo ranked number 11 for its ongoing fake account scandal.
24/7 Wall Street put Uber at number 14 for its multiple lawsuits, CEO troubles, and allegations of a sexual harassment culture.
Finally, the site put Facebook at number 18 because of the social media company's issues with fake news and ads connected to Russia.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Consumer Catch-up: Toyota recall, Passport prices rising, Most hated companies
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News
Top Video
More Video