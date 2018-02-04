  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CANNABIS WATCH

Kick up your green smoothie with some cannabis

EMBED </>More Videos

Green smoothie recipe with raw cannabis leaves (KGO-TV)

Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monica Lo, from Sous Weed, provides a twist on the typical green smoothie recipe by adding some raw cannabis leaves.

Raw Canna-Pineapple Smoothie
Serves 2

Ingredients:
5 raw cannabis leaves, cleaned
1 thumb ginger - approximately 1 inch
1 banana, sliced and frozen
1/3 cup pineapple chunks
1/4 cup coconut water
1 small Persian cucumber
1 handful spinach
5 ice cubes

Directions:
1. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!

This recipe was provided by Monica Lo & Scott Peabody from Sous Weed. Click here to follow them on Instagram.

Click here for our most recent stories about cannabis in California.

VIDEO: California cannabis cooks taste success in legalization
EMBED More News Videos

People have been cooking with cannabis for years, but the legalization of weed in California has taken it to a new level. Home cooks are sharing their recipes online and professional chefs are hosting multi-course meals.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcannabis watchsmoothiemarijuanarecipecookingabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cannabis cooks taste success in legalization
Cooking with cannabis: Dos & Don'ts
RECIPE: Kale salad with cannabis vinaigrette
Michelin-style private dinners with cannabis
CANNABIS WATCH
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
Cannabis connoisseurs pairing wine with weed
Know your terpenes to identify the aromas of cannabis
Wine pairings with a cannabis twist
More cannabis watch
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video