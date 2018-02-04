SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monica Lo, from Sous Weed, provides a twist on the typical green smoothie recipe by adding some raw cannabis leaves.
Raw Canna-Pineapple Smoothie
Serves 2
Ingredients:
5 raw cannabis leaves, cleaned
1 thumb ginger - approximately 1 inch
1 banana, sliced and frozen
1/3 cup pineapple chunks
1/4 cup coconut water
1 small Persian cucumber
1 handful spinach
5 ice cubes
Directions:
1. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!
This recipe was provided by Monica Lo & Scott Peabody from Sous Weed. Click here to follow them on Instagram.
Click here for our most recent stories about cannabis in California.
VIDEO: California cannabis cooks taste success in legalization