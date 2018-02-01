  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite to require reservations to take pictures of Horsetail 'firefall'

The stars have aligned in Yosemite for the first 'firefall' in four years. This happens when the setting sun lights up Horsetail Falls and makes the water look like lava from a volcano.

Benjamin Kirk
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. --
For two weeks every year in February, thousands of amateur and professional photographers line up to take pictures of the Horsetail Fall phenomenon. Now, Yosemite officials will require a permit for the best viewing spots.

PHOTOS: Viewers share images of Horsetail Falls illuminated in Yosemite


Park officials said over the past few years, the number of people looking for that perfect picture has grown so much that it is causing traffic jams and pedestrian safety problems.

Because of this, they are now working with the Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Conservancy, and Yosemite Hospitality to ensure public access and manage vehicles in the viewing area.

RELATED:Yosemite firefall wows visitors

Starting Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., park visitors will be able to make a free parking reservation online. About 250 parking reservations will be available each day and 50 first-served permits will be available each day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village.
The Horsetail Fall event runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26.

Click here for more stories about Yosemite.
