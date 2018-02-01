Reward offered for Red Panda's stolen 7-foot-tall unicycle

She's an NBA fan favorite, and she needs help your help to find her 7-foot-tall unicycle.The performer known as the "Red Panda" had her signature unicycle stolen last week from San Francisco International Airport's baggage claim.Police are hoping to identify the man in surveillance images. He's suspected of taking the suitcase with the unicycle inside.The Red Panda's agent tells ABC7 News that the performer is very upset and is using a backup unicycle for now.He says a $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of unicycle and will be paid, no questions asked.