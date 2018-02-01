  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NBA

Reward offered for Red Panda's stolen 7-foot-tall unicycle

EMBED </>More Videos

The performer known as the "Red Panda," who's an NBA fan favorite, had her signature unicycle stolen last week from San Francisco International Airport's baggage claim.. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
She's an NBA fan favorite, and she needs help your help to find her 7-foot-tall unicycle.

The performer known as the "Red Panda" had her signature unicycle stolen last week from San Francisco International Airport's baggage claim.

RELATED: Warriors to replace Red Panda's stolen 7-foot-tall unicycle

Police are hoping to identify the man in surveillance images. He's suspected of taking the suitcase with the unicycle inside.

The Red Panda's agent tells ABC7 News that the performer is very upset and is using a backup unicycle for now.

He says a $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of unicycle and will be paid, no questions asked.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstheftbasketballNBAcrimeSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors step up for performer whose unicycle was stolen
NBA
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss 2 weeks for rib injury
More NBA
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video