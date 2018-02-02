If the Warriors talk, will LeBron James listen?

Imagine this: LeBron James suiting up in Warriors blue and joining Steph, Klay and KD on what is already the most talented lineup in the NBA. It's not completely farfetched. The Cleveland Cavaliers star is said to be considering the idea, if the money was right.First, let's establish that the Warriors have expressed no interest about picking up LeBron. Still, the team has heard the talk.Warriors forward Kevin Durant had a couple of thoughts about reports that LeBron would consider talking with Golden State. The first was short and sweet, "Bulls***."But ESPN is reporting that James is expected to pass up a $35 million payday and opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become and unrestricted free agent. Sources close to James say if the Warriors could free up the salary, he would be willing to talk about joining Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the defending NBA champs. Durant says it's a fun talking point for fans, but a distraction for players."It's fun to see that suspense but we're getting away from what really matters which is playing ball," he said.Head coach Steve Kerr says acquiring talent is the job of GM Bob Myers and his staff, and he likes it that way."I trust Bob and the scouting department," said Kerr. "They've done an amazing job and I don't interfere."As for Myers, he says league rules prevent him from talking about players from other teams by name. What the GM did say is that teams, even great ones, are always looking to improve."No roster's perfect," he said. "That's why we listen, we look around and explore different things."Bringing LeBron here would be expensive and call for huge personnel changes, making it highly unlikely. But it accomplishes a couple of things. It creates buzz, which is good for the league, the team and everybody. And it reaffirms Golden State's reputation as a destination franchise for great players.