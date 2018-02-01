  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BLACK HISTORY

Students get black history lesson during 'National Freedom Day Teach-In'

Some lucky Bay Area students received a living lesson in black history Thursday during an event dubbed the "National Freedom Day Teach-In." (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Some lucky Bay Area students received a living lesson in black history Thursday during an event dubbed the "National Freedom Day Teach-In."

As part of Black History Month, historian John William Templeton led a walking tour through San Francisco's Civic Center. The focus was on sites linked to prominent African American's like ballet star Misty Copeland, who studied in the city.

"So she didn't have any advantages, but she started in a Boys and Girl's club when she was 13. And two years later, she came to San Francisco Ballet for training. And now, she's considered the top dancer in the world," Templeton explained.

For some students it was a slice of history not usually included in the books. "And learning about a lady that I've never known before and how she was like the best dancer in the world, and that's pretty amazing how she grew up out here," a student said.

The teach-in itinerary included more than half a dozen other sites including City Hall, whose address is named for doctor and African American newspaper publisher Carlton B. Goodlett.
