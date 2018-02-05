  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CANNABIS WATCH

Dress up your healthy salad with a cannabis vinaigrette

Chef Scott Peabody, from Sous Weed, shows us how to make a cannabis vinaigrette to go with your salad. (KGO)

Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Chef Scott Peabody, from Sous Weed, prepares a tasty kale salad that is given an extra kick with a cannabis-infused vinaigrette.

Red Kale Salad with Persimmon and Chevre
Serves 2, as a first course

Ingredients:
1/2 bunch red curly or Russian kale, or a mix, washed and patted dry with paper towels
3 raw cannabis leaves, small and tender, optional
1 firm Fuyu persimmon, sliced into wedges
1/4 cup dill sprigs, loosely packed
Freshly ground black pepper and flakey sea salt, to taste
1-2 teaspoons Sous Weed canna-oil (cannabis-infused olive oil)
1/4 cup crumbled chevre (fresh goat cheese)
2 tablespoons toasted hemp or sunflower seeds, or a mix

Meyer Lemon Dressing:
1 tablespoon Meyer lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Directions
1. Prepare the kale by removing the tough central rib, then cut or tear it into bite-sized pieces. Place in a mixing bowl and set aside.
2. To prepare the dressing, whisk together the Meyer lemon juice and mustard in a small bowl. Slowly add the olive oil, whisking constantly to emulsify. Set aside.
3. When you're ready to serve, drizzle half the dressing over the kale, then mix with your hands, using your fingertips to massage the leaves so that they're evenly coated. Add the sliced persimmon and half the dill, followed by the pepper, flakey salt, and remaining dressing to taste (you may have more dressing than you need), tossing to combine.
4. Divide the salad between two bowls or plates, drizzle with the Sous Weed canna-oil, then sprinkle the goat cheese, seeds, and remaining dill sprigs and cannabis leaves over top, then serve lovingly.

This recipe was provided by Monica Lo & Scott Peabody from Sous Weed. Click here to follow them on Instagram.

NOTE: Dosing homemade edibles can be tricky, so the best way to test for potency is to start with one portion of a serving, wait one to two hours, then make an informed decision on whether to consume more. Always dose carefully and listen to your body, and never drive under the influence of cannabis.

Click here for our most recent stories about cannabis in California.

VIDEO: California cannabis cooks taste success in legalization
People have been cooking with cannabis for years, but the legalization of weed in California has taken it to a new level. Home cooks are sharing their recipes online and professional chefs are hosting multi-course meals.

