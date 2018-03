EMBED >More News Videos People have been cooking with cannabis for years, but the legalization of weed in California has taken it to a new level. Home cooks are sharing their recipes online and professional chefs are hosting multi-course meals.

Chef Scott Peabody, from Sous Weed , prepares a tasty kale salad that is given an extra kick with a cannabis-infused vinaigrette.1/2 bunch red curly or Russian kale, or a mix, washed and patted dry with paper towels3 raw cannabis leaves, small and tender, optional1 firm Fuyu persimmon, sliced into wedges1/4 cup dill sprigs, loosely packedFreshly ground black pepper and flakey sea salt, to taste1-2 teaspoons Sous Weed canna-oil (cannabis-infused olive oil)1/4 cup crumbled chevre (fresh goat cheese)2 tablespoons toasted hemp or sunflower seeds, or a mix1 tablespoon Meyer lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)1 teaspoon Dijon mustard3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil1. Prepare the kale by removing the tough central rib, then cut or tear it into bite-sized pieces. Place in a mixing bowl and set aside.2. To prepare the dressing, whisk together the Meyer lemon juice and mustard in a small bowl. Slowly add the olive oil, whisking constantly to emulsify. Set aside.3. When you're ready to serve, drizzle half the dressing over the kale, then mix with your hands, using your fingertips to massage the leaves so that they're evenly coated. Add the sliced persimmon and half the dill, followed by the pepper, flakey salt, and remaining dressing to taste (you may have more dressing than you need), tossing to combine.4. Divide the salad between two bowls or plates, drizzle with the Sous Weed canna-oil, then sprinkle the goat cheese, seeds, and remaining dill sprigs and cannabis leaves over top, then serve lovingly.