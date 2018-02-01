  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Oakland, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious about how far your housing dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Oakland if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Note: prices shown here may change after this story is published.

1819 7th St., #12 (Prescott)




Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th St.

Described as a sunny apartment, the unit includes hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management, cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1844 7th Ave., #206 (Ivy Hill)




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1844 7th Ave is listed for $1,783/month.

Building tenants enjoy on-site laundry and off-street parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, good closet space, and ample natural lighting.

Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6315 Shattuck Ave., which is going for $1,775/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors and granite counter tops, but pets are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Foothill)




This 550-square-foot 1-BR, 1BA apartment located at 1921 26th Ave. in the Foothill district is listed for $1,749/month.

In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and plenty of cabinet space. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1929 26th Avenue, #2 (Foothill)




Located at 1929 26th Ave., here's a 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom furnished apartment that's listed for $1,749/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Yes to on-site laundry, no to cats and dogs. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos