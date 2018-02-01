  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
SUPER BOWL

Restaurant serving up $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of Super Bowl

A $1,000 pastrami sandwich is being served up at a Long Island restaurant in honor of the Super Bowl.

Eyewitness News
CEDARHURST, Long Island --
The Super Bowl is motivating one Long Island restaurant to create 'the big sandwich.'

The restaurant named DOMA Land and Sea in Cedarhurst will be serving a $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of the big game.

VIDEO: Everything you wanted to know about Super Bowl championship rings

The 'KingDOMA' sandwich includes Glenlivet-brined primed beef, foie gras, black and white truffles, Champagne-infused mustard, a gold leaf and a flute of champagne to wash it all down.

VIDEO: Executive chef Oscar Martinez explains and walks through how the $1,000 sandwich is made
Watch as executive chef Oscar Martinez explains and walks through how the $1,000 sandwich is made.



The restaurant's manager says they needed something to match the hype of the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Frigid Minneapolis temps could bring record cold for Super Bowl Sunday

See photos of the sandwich below


The sandwich will be on the restaurant's menu through Monday. If you plan on indulging in the extravagant sandwich, it must be ordered at least two hours in advance and the restaurant will take a $100 deposit by credit card.

