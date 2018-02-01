CEDARHURST, Long Island --The Super Bowl is motivating one Long Island restaurant to create 'the big sandwich.'
The restaurant named DOMA Land and Sea in Cedarhurst will be serving a $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of the big game.
The 'KingDOMA' sandwich includes Glenlivet-brined primed beef, foie gras, black and white truffles, Champagne-infused mustard, a gold leaf and a flute of champagne to wash it all down.
The restaurant's manager says they needed something to match the hype of the Super Bowl.
The sandwich will be on the restaurant's menu through Monday. If you plan on indulging in the extravagant sandwich, it must be ordered at least two hours in advance and the restaurant will take a $100 deposit by credit card.
