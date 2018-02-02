  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
4 adults, infant displaced after fire burns 2 Victorian-style homes in SF

Firefighters in San Francisco have contained a 2-alarm fire at two Victorian-style homes in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Firefighters this morning are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in the Alamo Square neighborhood of San Francisco.

The fire damaged two three-story Victorian houses at 1214 and 1216 Fulton St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze.

Five people were displaced, including an infant, according to the fire department.

The fire has been reported as under control, but residents are asked to avoid the area due to an active scene.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m.
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
