SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Green smoothies are not what they used to be now that recreational marijuana is legal in California.
More and more, cannabis is being added to foods, from salads to pasta dishes.
"People think stale brownies," says Scott Peabody, a chef who created recipes for the Sous Vide cookbook.
"We love doing everything we normally cook, from salads to soups. It's really super versatile."
But there is a right way and a wrong way to add cannabis to a meal.
Peabody collaborates with Monica Lo on Sous Weed, a website with cannabis-inspired recipes using the sous-vide cooking method to infuse olive oil with cannabis.
"My recipes are usually lighter than most recipes," says Lo. "Know your dose and if you are a beginner, start very low and go very slow."
Lo recommends starting with five to ten milligrams of THC for each person. Cannabis-infused oil sold at dispensaries indicate how much THC is in each tablespoon.
"You can either drizzle it on the end or mix it into a sauce," says Peabody. "You really don't want to overheat it because it does start to break down."
The following recipe originally appeared on Sous Weed.
Sous Vide Cannabis-Infused Olive Oil
Makes 16oz
Ingredients:
16 oz extra virgin olive oil
1 oz cannabis clippings/trim or flowers
(add more or less depending on desired potency)
Directions:
1. Set your sous vide water bath to 185F (85C). Wait until the water reaches the indicated temperature.
2. In a freezer-safe, zip-sealed bag, add cannabis and olive oil. Push all the air out of the bag, seal, and submerge in the water.
3. Sous vide for 4 hours.
4. Remove from water bath and strain. Discard the clippings and allow the infused olive oil to cool. Keep infusion in a cool dark place away from children. To serve for beginners, please start with 1 teaspoon and wait up to 2 hours for full effects before adding more. If it's too strong, you can always dilute with more un-medicated olive oil.
*Note: The amount of cannabis olive oil specified in this recipe is a very loose suggestion; the actual amount you use should be modified based on the strength of your olive oil and the potency you desire. Dosing homemade edibles can be tricky, so the best way to test for potency is to start with one portion of a serving, wait one to two hours, then make an informed decision on whether to consume more. Always dose carefully and listen to your body, and never drive under the influence of cannabis.
