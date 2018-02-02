SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A popular halftime performer who was sidelined by a thief hopes to be back in the game later this year -- thanks to the Golden State Warriors. The team announced Friday that it was going to buy a new unicycle for the acrobat known as the Red Panda.
For more than two decades, no matter how many 7-footers were on the court, the real height advantage was with the lady on the giant unicycle, Rong Niu -- also known as the Red Panda.
Warriors Chief Marketing Officer Chip Bowers says, "She has done a number of half-time acts for us for more than 20 years now and she's always been a favorite of our season ticket holders."
Fans especially like the part where she flips several bowls from her right foot onto her head while riding the unicycle. But, it's going to be a while before they see that again.
Before she could pick up the unicycle at SFO's baggage claim last week, a man made off with it. Neither he, nor the cycle, have been found. That's why the Warriors decided to step in.
Bowers says they decided to buy her a new unicycle. "We wanted to make sure we could keep her on the cycle and she could continue to perform not just at Oracle but around the world"
Her last unicycle cost about $25,000. And getting a new one will take a while -- probably months. There's a slim chance she could be back for the playoffs.
But, most likely, she'll take the off season to rest and recuperate. Rong's agent says the gesture by the team was "amazing."
