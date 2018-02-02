30 more flu deaths in California, but infections decreasing

NEW YORK (KGO) --California is still getting hit hard by the flu but things appear to be getting a little better.
A new report from the California Health Department for the week of January 21-27 shows that 30 more people under the age of 65 died from the flu.
The report, however, shows that influenza activity across the state is decreasing, but still remains at "widespread" elevated levels.
Meanwhile the CDC reports the flu season is getting worse nationwide and that there are still weeks of suffering ahead.
One of every 14 visits to doctors and clinics were for symptoms of the flu. That's the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Last week, 42 states reported high patient traffic for the flu, up from 39. Hospital stays because of the flu were also up.
Experts had thought this season might be bad, but its intensity has surprised most everyone. The flu usually peaks in February.
Friday's report is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.