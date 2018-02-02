  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SCHOOL SHOOTING

Los Angeles school shooting: Gun discharged single round from inside backpack, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

The gun used in the Sal Castro Middle School shooting appears to have discharged one round from inside a backpack, police tell ABC News. (Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES --
The gun used in the Sal Castro Middle School shooting appears to have discharged a single round from inside a backpack, police tell ABC News.

Los Angeles police said according to the evidence, the gun appears to have fired one bullet from inside the backpack of the 12-year-old girl who was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

VIDEO: Sal Castro student calls brother, 'Someone just got shot, I need you'
EMBED More News Videos

A young man said he dropped everything and rushed to Sal Castro Middle School when his little sister called him and said, "Someone just got shot, I need you."



The bullet struck two students - a 15-year-old boy in the temple and a 15-year-old girl in the wrist. Investigators believe the trajectory of the bullet traveled through the wrist of the female student and then struck the head of the male student.

The handgun was not registered. Detectives are still trying to figure out where the girl got the gun and how it was brought into the school.

VIDEO: Westlake student describes bloody scene in frantic texts to mom
EMBED More News Videos

A student who witnessed the aftermath of a shooting at a Los Angeles school frantically texted her mom, describing a gruesome and bloody scene.


She has been booked into juvenile hall Thursday night on on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm on school grounds.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was accidental.

RELATED: Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history

Doctors say the bullet that struck the boy in the head didn't hit anything vital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two other children and a staff member were hit by broken glass. All were expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingshootinggun violenceLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LAPD: School shooting that left 2 wounded deemed accidental
Police: 2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school
Sal Castro student calls brother, 'Someone just got shot, I need you'
LA student describes bloody scene in frantic texts to mom
SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More school shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video