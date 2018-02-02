Man takes selfie with friendly gray whale in La Jolla

California resident Daniel Martinez captured video of the moment a gray whale swam up to his boat in La Jolla on January 30, 2018.Martinez said he and his dad, Jake, were setting up to head home after an evening spent fishing when the whale appeared.The video shows the gray whale swimming under and around their boat. "We have seen whales all week, but they are generally antisocial, Daniel said. "This one swam directly to us on two separate occasions and socialized for about 20 minutes each time."It got so close that Daniel even took a selfie."What's up? I got sneezed on man," Daniel said as he leaned his body over the boat.His dad can be heard saying, what are you going to do when a whale is hijacking your boat?"