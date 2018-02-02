  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WHALE

Man takes selfie with friendly gray whale in La Jolla

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and his father captured video of a gray whale swimming around their boat after a evening of fishing in La Jolla and Daniel couldn't resist from taking a selfie.

California resident Daniel Martinez captured video of the moment a gray whale swam up to his boat in La Jolla on January 30, 2018.

Martinez said he and his dad, Jake, were setting up to head home after an evening spent fishing when the whale appeared.

RELATED: Researchers teach orca to imitate human language, other animal sounds

The video shows the gray whale swimming under and around their boat. "We have seen whales all week, but they are generally antisocial, Daniel said. "This one swam directly to us on two separate occasions and socialized for about 20 minutes each time."

It got so close that Daniel even took a selfie.

RELATED: Breathtaking video shows gray whales passing through Monterey Bay

"What's up? I got sneezed on man," Daniel said as he leaned his body over the boat.

His dad can be heard saying, what are you going to do when a whale is hijacking your boat?"

Click here for more videos and stories about whales.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswhalewhale watchingcaliforniafishinganimalsSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHALE
VIDEO: 2 humpback whales breach in Monterey Bay
LISTEN: Orca whale can imitate human words, animal sounds
Breathtaking video shows gray whales passing through Monterey Bay
Dead whale washes ashore at Point Reyes National Seashore
More whale
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video