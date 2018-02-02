Ask Finney: Late mail deliveries, avoid owing taxes, filing taxes without I.D.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Linda from Pleasant Hill asked: We've had a lot of issues with our mail, like late deliveries and delayed vacation holds. We've contacted our main post office branch, but the issues haven't improved. Who can we contact for help?
Answer 1:
I want you to go online and file a complaint with the "Postal Regulatory Commission." They're set-up to help customers with complaints. Your complaint will be investigated and you will get a written response within 45 days.
Question 2:
Kris asked on email: Should I claim one or zero on my taxes if I don't want to owe at the end of the year?
Answer 2:
Zero if you want to make sure you don't owe anything. But, your goal should be to break even. They don't send a refund, and you don't pay any more taxes. The I.R.S. and tax preparers provide free, "withholding calculators" online. You just plug in your filing information, and it estimates how much taxes you'll owe or get back. Then, play with the numbers 'til you get it where you are comfortable.
Question 3:
Sabrina from Oakland asked: I don't have a driver's license and my I.D. card has expired. Do I need either one to file my taxes online?
Answer 3:
No. You do not need a California driver's license or state issued I.D. to electronically file your state *or* federal taxes. They request the information, but your returns won't be rejected if you choose *not* to provide that information. However, you are less safe, so file quickly. That way you have a better chance of not having your return ripped off by identity thieves.
