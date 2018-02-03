Warm weather already breaking records across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Six more weeks of winter? Sorry Punxsutawney Phil, but not in the Bay Area right now.
Our abnormally warm weather is breaking records and the warmth is sticking around through the weekend.
This afternoon, San Jose, Mountain View, Kentfield, Half Moon Bay and SFO broke records and Oakland Airport tied a record for the day.
ABC7 News meteorologists say most of the Bay Area is 10 to 15 degrees above average in terms of temperatures for this time of year.
Saturday will be another warm day, with more record highs expected. The unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through at least next Friday.
However, long term weather models don't show any rain in the forecast through the middle of February, meaning that the warmer than normal temperatures could stick around for a while.
Record Temperatures
San Jose: *76 (Today) -73 (1963)
Moffett field: *75 (Today) - 71 (1976)
SFO: *73 (Today) - 69 (1995)
Kentfield 72 (Today) - 73 (1963)
Half Moon Bay 75 (Today) - 72 (2005)
Oakland Airport 69 (Today) - 69 (1995)
