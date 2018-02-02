Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna sat down with ABC7 News' Larry Beil to discuss his thoughts on the GOP memo that was released on Friday.The contents of the controversial Republican memo alleging abuses of government surveillance powers at the FBI and Justice Department have been debated, and now the American public is now be able to read them in detail.The document, authored by the Republican staff of the House Intelligence Committee, was released after President Donald Trump declassified it and approved its release without redactions by that committee. The memo was made public despite "grave concerns" expressed by the FBI.