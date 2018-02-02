  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

VIDEO: Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna reacts to GOP memo

Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna sat down with ABC7 News' Larry Beil to discuss his thoughts on the controversial GOP memo that was released on Friday. (KGO-TV)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna sat down with ABC7 News' Larry Beil to discuss his thoughts on the GOP memo that was released on Friday.

The contents of the controversial Republican memo alleging abuses of government surveillance powers at the FBI and Justice Department have been debated, and now the American public is now be able to read them in detail.

RELATED: What do we know about the GOP memo?

The document, authored by the Republican staff of the House Intelligence Committee, was released after President Donald Trump declassified it and approved its release without redactions by that committee. The memo was made public despite "grave concerns" expressed by the FBI.

Click on the video player above to watch the entire interview and get Khanna's reaction.

ABC News contributed to this story.
