  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NORTH BAY FIRES

Business refusing to refund canceled field trip after North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Among those affected by the North Bay wildfires is a group of students who had to cancel a field trip to a leadership camp. (Photo by Four Winds)

by Leslie Brinkley
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Among those affected by the North Bay wildfires is a group of students who had to cancel a field trip to a leadership ropes course.

It couldn't be helped, so their teacher asked for a refund. But the owner of the business is refusing.

Santa Rosa High School yearbook teacher Jessica Dennis signed her 32 students up for what she thought would be a class bonding experience last October - a ropes course.

RELATED: Students return to schools damaged in North Bay fires

It cost $1,920 and the group did fundraising to come up with the money.

Then there were the North Bay wildfires. Seven of her students lost their homes and many were evacuated and missed three weeks of school.

She had to cancel the ropes class and got refunded half of it. But the team building business called Four Winds in Occidental refuses to refund the rest.



"We have a contractual agreement. I presume she teaches the kids the value of commitment and accountability," said Four Winds' John Springer.

"I understand that we signed a contract and at the technical level, he can keep the $960. But the question is, should he?" Dennis said. "Sometimes it's about more than the bottom line."

Four Winds says they had to pay employees on standby during the fires and that other Sonoma County schools have rescheduled. "The whole thing is a fiasco. Jessica has the choice to go ahead and reschedule any day, at any time, seven days a week between now and summer. I don't care. She can bring those kids to the ropes course, they could have that experience," Springer said.

"We missed so much school, and we have all been so busy and a lot of our lives have changed, where we live now. So it's just not possible for a lot of us (to reschedule)," yearbook editor Ashley Coscarelli said.

The class says people are sending donations into the yearbook team to make up for the money that will not be reimbursed.

Click here for more stories related to the North Bay wildfires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationNorth Bay Firesrefundmoneystudentshigh schoolcampSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More Education
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video