Gas leak forces closure of part of Newark street

PG&E crews successfully capped a gas leak after a tree fell and ruptured a line in Newark Friday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) --
ONewark police said northbound Cherry Street between Stevenson Boulevard and Mowry Avenue is temporarily closed due to a gas leak on nearby Joaquin Murieta Avenue.

Police said it is unknown when that section of Cherry Street, or Joaquin Murieta Avenue, will reopen to through traffic. They said they will alert the public when all roads are reopened.

In the meantime, Newark police are advising motorists to avoid that area.

The gas leak is on the west side of Interstate Highway 880 and is near Newark Memorial High School and the NewPark Mall.
