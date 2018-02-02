Vive La Tarte debuts the 'tacro' at location in the Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO --Popular SoMa bakery Vive La Tarte--known for its fruit-stuffed seasonal croissants, smashed avocado toast, and salad bowls--has opened a second brick-and-mortar outpost. It debuted at the Ferry Building in January.
The boulangerie opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2015 (1160 Howard St. between Rausch and Sumner Streets), which began as a successful pop-up bakery that operated out of a vintage VW bus. The business is helmed by husband-and-wife team Arnaud Goethals and Julie Vandermeersch.
"We're very excited to bring our craft to the wonderful people around the Ferry Building, and can't wait to share our latest creations with San Francisco locals and visitors alike," said Goethals in a state
Fruit-stuffed croissants. | Photo: Ann S./ Yelp
The new Ferry Building spot replaces Dandelion Chocolate, which relocated within the space earlier this year. It joins other Bay Area notable eateries such as Slanted Door, Hog Island Oyster Company, and Boulibar.
The menu at the Ferry Building location is similar to the SoMa location.
Expect to see items like artisan sandwiches with house-made sourdough bread, a bircher muesli bowl with overnight oats, seasonal berries and compote, greek yogurt, and sliced almonds; as well as a smashed avocado toast with a poached egg, Achadinha feta, pickled tomatillo, cherry tomato, and sumac.
There's also a new addition to the menu specific to the Ferry Building location as well, called the "Tacro," a croissant shell stuffed with savory fillings and served like a taco.
Rounding the menu out are espresso drinks from Sightglass Coffee, coconut cold brew coffee, and turmeric lattes. To see what will be on offer, check out the bakery's SoMa menu here.
Vive La Tarte's Ferry Building location is open daily, 7am-7pm.