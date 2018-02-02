  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Rincon Hill, Right Now

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Rincon Hill are hovering around $3,768 (compared to a citywide $3,295 average).

So how does the low-end pricing on a rental in the East Cut look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded home-hunters can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Note: these prices may change after the time of publication.

333 1st St., #805




Listed at $3,650/month, this 709-square-foot, 1BR/1BA condo is 3.1 percent less than the $3,768/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Rincon Hill.

Amenities in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, fitness center, business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator.

Inside the sunny unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

333 1st St., #1405




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in the same building is similarly listed for $3,650/month for its 709 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The apartment can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

38 Bryant St., #709



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 38 Bryant St. has 890 square feet of space and is going for $3,695/month. Building amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center.

Inside the furnished unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere--this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
