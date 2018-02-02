The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Rincon Hill, Right Now

So how does the low-end pricing on a rental in the East Cut look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded home-hunters can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Note: these prices may change after the time of publication.
333 1st St., #805
Listed at $3,650/month, this 709-square-foot, 1BR/1BA condo is 3.1 percent less than the $3,768/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Rincon Hill.
Amenities in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, fitness center, business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator.
Inside the sunny unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
333 1st St., #1405
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in the same building is similarly listed for $3,650/month for its 709 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The apartment can be rented either furnished or unfurnished.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
38 Bryant St., #709
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 38 Bryant St. has 890 square feet of space and is going for $3,695/month. Building amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center.
Inside the furnished unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere--this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
