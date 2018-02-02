  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HEAT

Unusually warm temperatures around the Bay Area

Soaring temperatures today and this weekend have visitors and locals pulling out the summer gear and taking off from work. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
When you don't live in California, any warm weather is shorts weather.

"Well it's snowing in Boston so anything better than snow," said Sarah Smith. Smith is visiting her friend Amy Palace, who lives in Dublin.

"This is not normal no, this is fun and beautiful," said Palace.

RELATED: Warm weather already breaking records across Bay Area

Half Moon Bay was crawling with fishermen and others soaking up the sun. "Northern California weather, you just never know in February so you have to take advantage of it, that's what we're doing," said Isayana Robertson who lives in Half Moon Bay.

Her sons, 9-year-old Talin and 6-year-old Hayden had the day off from school.

"It's usually foggy and cold maybe a little rainy," said Talin.

A perfect day for four legged friends like "Louie" as well.

RELATED: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

"It's fun with the dogs and it's fun not to go to work," said Showa Sahle.

Making for a long, warm weekend, with more beautiful weather in sight and no rain expected for the next couple of weeks.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about weather where you live.
