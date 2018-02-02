  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Warm winter weather good for beach business

Santa Cruz is epecting temperatures in the 70s this weekend, which is great news for businesses on the beach. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Some like it hot... and those people are in luck!

It's beach weather in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Warm weather already breaking records across Bay Area



Santa Cruz is expecting temperatures in the 70s through the weekend (the first weekend in February!) which is great news for businesses on the beach.



The Santa Cruz Boardwalk benefits from the sunshine. When it's raining, they sometimes make the decision not to open the rides. But this weekend, it's full speed ahead.

One of the owner of Gilda's restaurant, on the Santa Cruz Wharf, said on a rainy Saturday they might fill half the restaurant. But, on a sunny Saturday, it's packed to the gills.

The warm weather was also a welcome addition to First Friday.

RELATED: Unusually warm temperatures around the Bay Area

It's an outdoor music event on the first Friday of the month, held at Abbot Square, a new venue in downtown Santa Cruz.

If you're still not convinced it currently feels like summer in Santa Cruz-picture this: Spartan beach volleyball practice was in full swing Friday afternoon.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about weather where you live.
