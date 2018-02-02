  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Surveillance video shows burglary suspect run over accomplice, cop in SF

EMBED </>More Videos

What started as a car break-in quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation between police and the suspects near San Francisco's Alamo Square Park. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
What started as a car break-in quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation between police and the suspects near San Francisco's Alamo Square Park.

Warning: Video shows graphic content and may be disturbing to some.

Surveillance video shows officers draw their weapons as the driver runs over his accomplice and a cop.

RELATED: Police: Undercover SF cop injured by fleeing auto burglary suspect

This happened along Hayes and Pierce Streets Thursday. The video, released by the San Francisco Police Department, shows two men wearing hoodies exit a black sedan.

They peer inside a parked SUV, then smash a window and grab a bag. What they didn't know is three undercover police officers were watching them. The officers, in plain clothes, move in to make arrests and tackle one of the suspects to the ground.



"While the officer was taking the remaining suspect into custody, the driver suspect put his vehicle into reverse, subsequently striking the officer and his accomplice that were down on the ground," said Officer Grace Gatpandan.

The driver pulls forward and hits them again.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers SFPD officers face on a daily basis," said Gatpandan. "What began as a property crime quickly turned into a violent assault which could have had deadly consequences."

All three suspects were arrested and face felony charges for attempted homicide.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Devonta Lofton, 23-year-old Adrian Landers, and 19-year-old Jamon Butler. All three suspects are from San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Police Officers Association is criticizing SFPD's Use of Force policy which prohibits officers from firing at a suspect in a moving vehicle.

They blame the policy for the officer's injuries. The officer was treated and released. The suspect is still being treated for injuries at a hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarycrimeattempted murderpolice officer injuredofficer injuredsurveillance videosurveillanceSan FranciscoAlamo Square
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Undercover SF cop injured by fleeing auto burglary suspect
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video