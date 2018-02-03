Armed suspect still sought in Pleasant Hill

UPDATE: Pleasant Hill Police say shelter in place has been lifted for incident near 100 Boyd Road. The subject was not located and his identity is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/DnOyXvuxbB — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 3, 2018

Pleasant Hill police say they're continuing to search for an armed man who was spotted Friday night.Around 10:30 p.m., officials say they received calls of a man wearing camouflage pants, a black bulletproof vest, and carrying an assault-style rifle.Once they arrived, officers say they saw the suspect walking in front of 100 Boyd Road and issued a lockdown order. They sealed off an area between Contra Costa Boulevard, Cleveland Road, Crescent Plaza and Hookston Road.During this time, all residents were told to stay inside and lock their windows and doors.In a statement, Lt. Dave Nichols says the Central County Regional SWAT team was activated and completed an exhaustive search of the apartment complex at 100 Boyd Road and the surrounding areas. The subject was not located and his identity is currently unknown.He is described as a white male adult, approximately 5 feet 6 inches with brown hair and a light beard. Police say he was wearing a dark beanie cap, camouflage pants and a black ballistic vest.The Pleasant Hill Department is continuing to investigate this incident to determine the identity of this subject. Anybody with information regarding this investigation is requested to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4630.