An Oakland Police officer shot and killed a dog after it charged the officer.The East Bay Times reports two dogs escaped a yard on the block and tried to attack neighbors.They chased a woman to her front door. She said she barely made it inside with a possible bite and broken hand.While an officer interviewed her the dogs returned.One dog was described as a 50 pound German Shepherd went after the officer who shot and killed it.Police are still searching for the second dog.