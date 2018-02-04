OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --An Oakland Police officer shot and killed a dog after it charged the officer.
The East Bay Times reports two dogs escaped a yard on the block and tried to attack neighbors.
They chased a woman to her front door. She said she barely made it inside with a possible bite and broken hand.
While an officer interviewed her the dogs returned.
One dog was described as a 50 pound German Shepherd went after the officer who shot and killed it.
Police are still searching for the second dog.