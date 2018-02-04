  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Police in Oakland investigating after dog shot, killed by officer responding to mauling

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Oakland are investigating after an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked a woman Saturday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland Police officer shot and killed a dog after it charged the officer.

The East Bay Times reports two dogs escaped a yard on the block and tried to attack neighbors.

They chased a woman to her front door. She said she barely made it inside with a possible bite and broken hand.

While an officer interviewed her the dogs returned.

One dog was described as a 50 pound German Shepherd went after the officer who shot and killed it.

Police are still searching for the second dog.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
OPDpolice officerofficer injuredofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingshootingpolice shootinganimalanimalsanimal attackOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video