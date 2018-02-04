  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRANSGENDER

Transgender student assaulted in parking garage at De Anza College

EMBED </>More Videos

A De Anza College student is speaking out after being attacked on the Cupertino campus. The student is transgender and police are calling the incident a hate crime. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
A De Anza College student is speaking out after being attacked on the Cupertino campus. The student is transgender and police are calling the incident a hate crime.

Deejea Smith described coming face-to-face with an attacker in the Flint Center Garage. Smith recalled, "The second I hit the top stair he had come down and was just facing me." Smith said, "I had zero chance to protect myself."

"The second he saw me he screamed 'faggot' and just punched me in the face and I was knocked out cold," said Smith, who went straight to police after waking up on the steps of the garage.

RELATED: Transgender activist Cecilia Chung describes life in San Francisco in 80sl

"Because what was said we are considering this a hate crime," said Foothill-De Anza College District Police Chief Ronald Levine.

From there, police brought in a sketch artist. The sketch and a suspect description was sent out to the campus community. The assault that knocked Smith unconscious happened late in the evening on Jan. 26. The week previous to that, Smith says he was hit from behind in the same garage. He didn't see the attacker in that incident, but filed a report with a campus adviser. After the second incident he told police of the first attack.

Smith says he keeps a low profile on campus and can't think of any activity that would make him a target. "I come to school. I do my work and I keep my head level," said Smith.

Classes are offered late, so during the week it's not uncommon to have students on campus at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. One thing you won't find on campus though, exterior security cameras.

RELATED: LGBT millennials face new challenges, reflect on struggle for equality

"A petition went around a couple of quarters ago where thousands of students signed the petition in hopes to get cameras in the parking lots and nothing came about it," said Smith.
The college administration says there isn't funding available for cameras in addition to concerns about privacy.

Campus police have followed leads from the sketch, but so far no arrests.

"We've increased both foot patrol and vehicle patrol of the areas," said Levine.

RELATED: Mother of transgender child fighting for bathroom privilege in Texas school

The college says they've offered both on campus and off campus resources and that they're deeply concerned about the student's well-being and the incident.

"I'm anxious all the time. I don't eat, I don't sleep, and just coming on campus feels unsafe," said Smith.

Smith says he's working with others to create a safer environment for LGBTQ students on campus.

Click here for a look at our past stories and videos about the LGBT community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaulttransgenderlgbtcrimehate crimepoliceinvestigationCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRANSGENDER
Dreamers, #MeToo leaders among State of the Union guests
Suspect named in murder of SF transgender activist 'Bubbles'
Transgender Day of Remembrance brings SF community together
SF Transgender Film Festival brings hope after progressive election wins
More transgender
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video