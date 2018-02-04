You can now add mother to the list of duties for reality star Kylie Jenner.Jenner and Houston's own, rapper Travis Scott, announced that their daughter was born on Feb. 1."My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," Jenner posted on social media. "I've never felt love and happiness like this...I could burst!"In addition to the announcement, Jenner posted at video on YouTube, titled "To Our Daughter."The 11-minute video chronicled the beginning of Jenner's pregnancy, her intimate times with Scott and ended with the joyous sounds from their newborn child.