  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
KARDASHIAN FAMILY

She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to a healthy baby girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl. (KTRK)

You can now add mother to the list of duties for reality star Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Houston's own, rapper Travis Scott, announced that their daughter was born on Feb. 1.

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," Jenner posted on social media. "I've never felt love and happiness like this...I could burst!"



In addition to the announcement, Jenner posted at video on YouTube, titled "To Our Daughter."

The 11-minute video chronicled the beginning of Jenner's pregnancy, her intimate times with Scott and ended with the joyous sounds from their newborn child.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity birthscelebrity babieskardashian familyu.s. & worldreality televisionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KARDASHIAN FAMILY
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn daughter
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
More kardashian family
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video