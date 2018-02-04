For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

With the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the New England Patriots, it's been a rough Super Bowl for Giants fans.Let's face it, it was a rough season as well.However in the 4th quarter, one commercial gave Big Blue fans something to smile about.The ad shows Odell Beckham Jr, Eli Manning, and the O-Line put in work...with a Dirty Dancing twist.Best commercial of the night?