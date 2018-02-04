  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

North Carolina father, biological daughter charged with incest after having baby together

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven and Katie Pladl are facing incest charges after she gave birth to his child, police say. (KTRK)

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. --
A North Carolina man and his biological daughter have been charged with incest after his estranged wife told police the two were having a baby, according to warrants.

Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl were arrested in their home in Knightdale on January 27.

According to the arrest warrants, Katie, 20, was legally adopted out of state when she was born. When she turned 18, Katie reached out to Steven and her mother through social media. In August 2016, she moved in with her biological parents and their two other children.

The warrants state that Steven and his wife legally separated three months later, in November 2016.

The wife told authorities that the month she moved out of the home Steven had been sleeping on the floor of Katie's bedroom.

The wife also said that she learned her daughter was pregnant and that Steven was the father in May 2017 after reading one of her other children's journal.

The wife told police that she contacted Steven and he admitted that Katie was pregnant with his child and that the two had plans to get married, warrants state.

According to the warrants, the two young children were told by Steven to refer to Katie as step-mom, even though she's actually their sister.

Police said at some point after May 2017, Katie and Steven moved to Knightdale together. Arrest warrants were issued for them in November 2017 and they were arrested at their home in January.

Warrants revealed their baby was born in September 2017 and authorities said the baby was with them at the time of the arrest.

Steven and Katie have been charged with incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency.

Both father and daughter were each issued a $1million bond.

Steven bonded out of jail, but Katie is still being held in the Wake County Detention Center pending extradition to Virginia.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestincestfather chargedbabyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video