SUPER BOWL

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen comforts Tom Brady after Super Bowl defeat

A new photo posted on Instagram shows supermodel Gisele Bundchen comforting her husband Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl defeat.

A new photo shows supermodel Gisele Bundchen hugging San Mateo's own Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl defeat

Brady appeared emotional embracing his wife and one of their kids after the game. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared the picture on Instagram along with a message saying, "congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"
