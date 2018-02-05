SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --Officials say two people were injured, including a Caltrans worker after an accident involving a U-Haul truck on the San Mateo Bridge Monday morning.
Officials said the U-Haul truck driver has been hospitalized with major injuries and the Caltrans worker suffered non-life threatening injuries.
All eastbound lanes were closed for a short time, while crews removed the wreckage.
All lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
