Two injured in San Mateo Bridge crash

Officials say two drivers suffered injuries after an accident involving a U-Haul truck on the San Mateo Bridge in the eastbound direction Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say two people were injured, including a Caltrans worker after an accident involving a U-Haul truck on the San Mateo Bridge Monday morning.

Officials said the U-Haul truck driver has been hospitalized with major injuries and the Caltrans worker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes were closed for a short time, while crews removed the wreckage.

All lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

