Homeless advocates dub encampment off 101 and Story Road in San Jose as “Googleville.” Caltrans kicking 50-70 people out to clean up area. Many claim they’ll be back when it’s done. pic.twitter.com/VCcaICxwAt — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2018

Caltrans started cleaning up a homeless encampment at Highway 101 and Story Road in San Jose Monday.Homeless advocates protested in front of the encampment where a sign was put up dubbing the area "Googleville." They say it is meant to show the great divide in Silicon Valley. "The more money the tech companies make, the more homeless we have. If you read the homeless statistics, they go up year after year after year," said Sandy Perry of the Affordable Housing Network of Santa Clara County.Google said they are aware of the homeless issue in the area and emailed a list of several millions of dollars in donations they've made since 2014 to address it.The Mountain View-based company also said they will be an active participant in city led community engagement centering around plans for a large development near the San Jose Diridon Station.As for the clean up, workers from the city of San Jose have done outreach over the past month offering up shelter services.Caltrans officials said it will take about a week to complete the clean up, landscaping and fence repair. Some of the homeless residents say they will likely return after it's done.