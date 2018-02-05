  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In The Inner Richmond, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, deals are out there. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Inner Richmond look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Inner Richmond via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Note: prices may change after the time of publication.

380 5th Ave.




Listed at $1,800/month, this studio, located at 380 5th Ave., is 14.3 percent less than the $2,100/month median rent for a comparable unit in the Inner Richmond.

The apartment has a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring, good cabinet space and plenty of natural light. There's an off-street parking spot directly in front of the apartment's private entrance. (See the complete listing here.)

442 2nd Ave., #2




This 1BR, 1BA apartment at 442 2nd Ave. is listed for $2,400/month. In the sunny unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to amenities, expect assigned garage parking. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

520 Parker Ave.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 520 Parker Ave., which is going for $2,675/month. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry.

The listing touts the apartment's hardwood flooring, ample closet space, granite counter tops and an abundance of natural light, but cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos