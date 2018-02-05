  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SUPER BOWL

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins does not anticipate going to White House

EMBED </>More Videos

Malcolm Jenkins has no message for President Trump. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Eagles made history Sunday night with their first Super Bowl Win.

VIDEO: Warriors players, coaches react to Trump Twitter rant after he rescinded Curry's White House invitation

Historically, the winning team visits the White House.

But some players have already said that they're sitting that ceremony out.

RELATED: Former Stanford star, Danville native Zach Ertz helps lift Eagles over Patriots in Super Bowl

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the players skipping out, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, particularly on his criticism of players who chose to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.

When asked if he would be at the White House celebration, Jenkins told CNN he does not anticipate attending it.

VIDEO: Trump: We proudly stand for the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday

"I don't have a message for the president. My message has been clear all year. I'm about creating positive change in the communities that I come from," Jenkins said.

After the game, President Trump congratulated the Eagles on their historic victory.

Click here for full coverage on the Super Bowl.

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphilly newsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseu.s. & worldPennsylvaniaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
Ram under fire for Super Bowl commercial featuring MLK
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video