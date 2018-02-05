  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EDUCATION

Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on the slavery lesson outrage.

By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx --
Students and teachers are outraged after they said a New York City teacher's lesson about slavery went too far.

The teacher, identified as Patricia Cummings, taught at Middle School 118 in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

RELATED: 'Good reasons for slavery' homework triggers backlash at Christian school

Students said Cummings, who is white, singled out black students and told them to lie face-down on the floor during class.

At one point during the exercise, she stepped on the back of at least one of the students and allegedly said, "How does it feel? See how it feels to be a slave."

She was trying to teach seventh graders about the Middle Passage, the torturous journey of Africans brought to America by ship to be slaves.

RELATED: Should San Francisco schools with names tied to slavery be changed?

Cummings was initially removed from the classroom for a few days after the incident, returning to teach on Thursday. But after the New York Daily News called the district about the lesson, Cummings was reassigned away from students.

In a statement, the school district said, "While the investigation has not been completed, these are deeply disturbing allegations, and the alleged behavior has no place in our schools or in society."

The school system is bringing in extra counselors and the principal is meeting with students and families about what happened. Every student also will get a letter to take home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationslaveryteacherschoolnew york city schoolsu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More Education
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video