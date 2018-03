A father who died after jumping into the California Aqueduct to save his son has been identified as 31-year-old Osbaldo Rodriguez of Hesperia.The man and his 9-year-old son were riding alongside the aqueduct Sunday when the boy lost control of his bicycle and he fell in.Rodriguez jumped in and saved his son, but the father did not make it out alive.The San Bernardino sheriff's dive team later recovered Rodriguez's body.Rodriguez's family calls him a hero.